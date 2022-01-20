ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
Summit Square Townhouses

DAYTON — One person was taken to an area hospital after a stabbing a the 700 block of Summit Square Drive in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Dispatch, police responded to someone being stabbed around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to scanner traffic, a person was reported to be stabbed in the side.

The severity of the person’s injuries or if anyone is in custody is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

