Bingo Night at the MGC

Bingo is becoming cool again. Drifter’s Tale Tavern, the relatively new gastropub in Inman Square that took over the old Bukowski’s Tavern spot, is hosting evenings of drag bingo complete with prizes and original tunes. You won’t know what the prizes will be before you start the game, but then again, there has to be some generated excitement for an activity of circling random numbers on a piece of paper. If all that circling works up an appetite, al pastor nachos and a homemade sausage flatbread are just two of the menu items of note. The spiked horchata with Appleton rum sounds pretty good, too.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO