Bingo Night at the MGC

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring the whole family to the MGC for Bingo....

www.apachejunctionaz.gov

Chico Enterprise-Record

Bingo winner | Snapshot

On Saturday night, Jan. 8, Bonnie Gilbert won the “Benjamin Game” and received a crisp new $100.00 bill, in addition to her regular winnings. Shown here is VFW Post 1555 Commander Mike Halldorson (Left), and David Miller, Post Veterans Service Officer, presenting her “The Benjamin” to her. VFW Bingo is.
HOBBIES
wjon.com

Cash Bingo and Purse Bingo

Come one come all to for Cash Bingo and/or Purse Bingo – Saturday, February 12, VFW Granite Post 428 9 – 18th Ave N, St Cloud, MN 56301!. Cash Bingo - Starts at 12:30 p.m., doors open at 11:30. Cost is $12 per bingo packet for 10 rounds with 3 bingo cards for each round. That’s 30 chances to win up to $200!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fremontcountycrusader.com

Florence Elks Lodge Postpones Bingo

Bingo has been cancelled at the Florence Elks Lodge until at least Feb. 1 at 131 E. Front St. in Florence. As soon as the machine is 100 percent, Bingo will resume.
FLORENCE, CO
Wicked Local

Kowloon to host live Bingo

The Kowloon Restaurant kicks off live Bingo starting Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 7-9 p.m. in the Hong Kong Room and will continue every Wednesday night through March 30. Prizes will given away each week with a grand prize set at the finale. A full Chinese gourmet is available during bingo...
RESTAURANTS
Boston Globe

Win some prizes at Drifter’s Tale Tavern’s night of drag bingo

Bingo is becoming cool again. Drifter’s Tale Tavern, the relatively new gastropub in Inman Square that took over the old Bukowski’s Tavern spot, is hosting evenings of drag bingo complete with prizes and original tunes. You won’t know what the prizes will be before you start the game, but then again, there has to be some generated excitement for an activity of circling random numbers on a piece of paper. If all that circling works up an appetite, al pastor nachos and a homemade sausage flatbread are just two of the menu items of note. The spiked horchata with Appleton rum sounds pretty good, too.
RESTAURANTS
FinanceBuzz

Blackout Bingo Review [2022]: Can You Win Real Money?

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. If...
GAMBLING
funcheap.com

The Castro’s “Drag Bingo” at The Detour (SF)

The Castro’s “Drag Bingo” at The Detour (SF) Join us every Thursday for some hilarious Drag Bingo shenanigans with a rotaing host of seductive queens. Prizes will be awarded for winners. Stay till the end to enjoy a fabulous lip sync performance after bingo. Don’t forget to bring cash to tip your hard working host! They didn’t just wake up like that.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Shropshire Star

New Bongo's Bingo dates confirmed for Shrewsbury

A bingo event with a difference is returning to the county with four dates confirmed for the coming months. Bongo's Bingo will be back at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, with two dates in February and two in March. The nights involve a very different take on the classic bingo evening,...
MUSIC
villages-news.com

Bingo fundraiser set for Thursday evening at Everglades Recreation Center

The Tri-County Optimist Club, a 501c-3 service club, will hold a bingo fundraiser to benefit youth activities in the tri-county area, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20 at Everglades Recreation Center. It’s 12 games for $20 and six games for $10. “The club’s mission is to bring...
CHARITIES
Daily Tar Heel

Chapel Hill Public Library hosts annual book bingo

Chapel Hill Public Library will be hosting its annual Book Bingo this month until Jan. 31. In order to participate in the event, which began on Dec. 10., patrons may come in and receive a bingo card from a librarian. A selection of bingo cards that patrons can choose from can be previewed on the Book Bingo section of the Chapel Hill Public Library website.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
rmusentrymedia.com

RMU Residence Life To Hold Bingo Event Saturday

With students returning for another semester, RMU Residence Life hopes to kick off classes with a fun interactive event. RMU Residence Life will be hosting a virtual bingo event Saturday, Jan. 22, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The winter bingo event allows students to be engaged even if they are...
EDUCATION
massivelyop.com

WRUP: Hangin’ out with Bingo Steve edition

Do not take Bingo Steve into a CVS pharmacy. Bingo Steve has been officially banned from CVS across the country due to something he only refers to as “the chip incident” and which employees are forced to watch a nine-minute video of. Once he is recognized everyone will call you Bingo Steve’s friend, and then they will be rude to you and “forget” to give you sale prices in the future.
ENTERTAINMENT
apachejunctionaz.gov

Fit Families 5K Your Way Trail Run

Grab your kids and their running shoes and join us for Fit Family 5k Your Way at Prospector Park. This year we'll be starting in waves so pre-registration is necessary. Please arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to your start time to check in.
FITNESS
Weirton Daily Times

Mingo Senior Center for bingo, social time

MINGO JUNCTION — Fred Pernick, director of the Mingo Senior Center at 633 Commercial St., Mingo Junction, and his wife, Diane, secretary, have a goal for 2022 — to see the center get increased use. “If we can get the place going back like it used to be,...
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
westsidenewsny.com

OFC Creations presents “Betsy Carmichael Bingo Palace”

“Betsy Carmichael’s Bingo Palace,” an interactive comedy show, comes to Rochester for the first time on Sunday, February 13, at 2 p.m. Performing at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, this performance is appropriate for ages 13 and up. After receiving rave reviews and performing for multiple sold-out audiences,...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Burns Night: Five top tips for hosting the perfect haggis dinner

Burns Night, the annual celebration of the life and enduring legacy of the Scottish poet Robert Burns, is upon us.Whether you’re Scottish or not, hosting or attending a Burns Supper is a lot of fun. Who wouldn’t want to dress in their finest tartan, listen to bagpipes and fill themselves to the brim with hearty grub?The classic Burns Night meal is haggis, neeps and tatties. For anyone unfamiliar with those three words though, allow us to explain. Haggis is a savoury pudding made of sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, which is minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, stock and a...
MUSIC
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Project Graduation Bingo night Feb. 4 at Grand Starz

Brownwood Project Graduation will hold a Bingo night at Grand Starz on Friday, Feb. 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. The cost is $7 and there will be door prizes and cash prizes. Computer bingo cards are available for $1. For more information, call Ren Yantis at 325-261-0025.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Martha's Vineyard Times

BINGO!

Join the Chilmark library for some virtual BINGO and hop in on the running for a gift certificate to Bunch of Grapes bookstore. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and receive your BINGO board and the Zoom invite, then print out the board and choose your makeshift chips. Log on with the whole family on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 6 pm.
CHILMARK, MA

