Wednesday's Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

NBC will not be sending its announcers...

Frankfort Times

Ahead of Olympics, abrupt lockdowns loom over Beijing life

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents are coping with abrupt local lockdowns and sweeping COVID-19 testing requirements as the Chinese capital seeks to prevent a coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Winter Olympics that opens in less than two weeks. The lockdowns are part of China’s “zero tolerance” measures to fight...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Norwegian cross-country skiers isolating ahead of Olympics

OSLO (AP) — Every member of Norway’s men’s cross-country skiing team is isolating ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics because a coach has contracted the coronavirus. Sprint team head coach Arild Monsen tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Norway from the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm, the Norwegian Ski Association said Tuesday.
CLINTON, IN
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympics Predictions & How She’s Prepping for Her Primetime Correspondent Gig

With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, legendary skier Lindsey Vonn has some predictions for the U.S. women’s ski team. “Breezy Johnson has been the leading speed skier on the women’s side, and she’s a good friend of mine and great personality. I’m excited to watch her. And, of course, Mikaela Shiffrin — she’s been skiing really well and is going to be amazing to watch, as always,” said Vonn, who is the cover star of FN’s January issue and recently signed on as a primetime correspondent for NBC’s Olympics coverage. Vonn...
SPORTS
The Independent

Five best Team GB medal hopes for 2022 Winter Olympics

Team GB head to Beijing 2022 hoping to win a record medal tally. Having secured five medals at Sochi 2014, Great Britain matched that total four years later in Pyeongchang. While lacking the overall cross-sport competitiveness, they will travel to China with more than a handful of viable medal contenders. Great Britain have named a 50-athlete team for the event, hoping to better a performance of a sole gold and four bronzes last time around.Here are five of Team GB’s best hopes of a medal at Beijing 2022:Dave Ryding, men’s slalom (alpine skiing)Fresh from becoming the British winner of and...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

US downhill racer Johnson forced out of Beijing Olympics

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The United States team for next month's Olympics lost one of its top medal prospects Tuesday when downhill racer Breezy Johnson said injury will force her to miss the Beijing Games. Johnson placed second behind Olympic champion Sofia Goggia in each of the three...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

German hockey players call for league stoppage for Olympics

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Players called on the German hockey league to consider suspending its operations Tuesday because of coronavirus outbreaks, just as its 2018 men's silver medal-winning national team revealed its roster for next month's Olympics. The Ice Hockey Players' Union, which represents players in the German pro...
HOCKEY
Frankfort Times

Hector wins final World Cup giant slalom before Olympics

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — After waiting seven years for a second World Cup win, Sara Hector now has three more victories in giant slalom — and they could not have come at a better time with the Winter Olympics starting next week. Hector won the...
SPORTS
Sportico

Frankfort Times

