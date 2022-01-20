Queen Of The Valley Hospital Workers Stage Picket Over Pandemic Staffing, Pay Issues

We’ve all heard there are hardly any ICU beds available right now throughout our state and country. That’s because there aren’t enough nurses and healthcare workers left to staff those beds for patients who need them, and that’s a preventable travesty. The beds are empty. Our ranks are thin. It’s not our fault, though. As a nurse of 30+ years and advocate for my coworkers and patients, I can tell you with certainty: Nurses and healthcare workers aren’t burning out; we are being lit on fire by corporate healthcare executives who will sacrifice us to maintain their status quo. The very least my employer, Aspirus, can do is listen to us when we tell them what we need. As we suffer the worst of the surge (so far) now, Aspirus should finally respect our nurses and health professionals with fair pay and safe staffing so we can give our all to our patients.

ANTIGO, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO