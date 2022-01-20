Queen Of The Valley Hospital Workers Stage Picket Over Pandemic Staffing, Pay Issues

Some hospitals are now allowing doctors and nurses who have Covid-19 to come into work if they are asymptomatic. Officials say the move is due to staffing shortages, but as NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson explains, many veteran healthcare workers are outraged. Jan. 12, 2022.
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all. The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that...
Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are asking patients to show kindness and patience to staff on the front lines of the latest COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to patients, which was shared with ABC affiliate KGTV, San Diego-based Scripps Health noted the exhaustion of employees as well as reports of abuse against staff.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – ‘S.O.S’: that’s the message Central Valley hospitals have sent out to residents this week, saying beds are filling up fast and hundreds of employees are out sick with COVID-19 themselves. “This is the worst that it’s been,” said David Bacci, the regional vice president of the Hospital Council in the […]
The impact of soaring coronavirus hospitalizations are taking a toll on health care institutions running the length of Highway 99. Sunday, virtually all of the hospital groups from Madera to Tulare counties issued a joint statement pleading with Valley residents to take precautions and get vaccinated to avoid hospitalization. “The...
(ABC 6 News) - Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz announced more than 100 nurses will start arriving at health care facilities around the state beginning immediately. Governor Walz last week directed $40 million in American Rescue Plan funding to hire emergency staff to provide care at certain hospitals dealing with staff shortages during the current COVID-19 case surge.
There are a lot of ways to describe the we-simply-don’t-have-enough-health-care-workers-to-handle-this-wave staffing crisis that is going on in hospitals around the state, if not the country. As CEO of RWJBarnabas Health, it is something that Barry Ostrowsky said his team deals with around the clock. “It takes literally hourly management...
SAGINAW, MI — About 360 Saginaw County “essential workers” will receive $3,750 each by early March for continuing to perform in-person duties despite the dangers presented by COVID-19, officials said. About an additional 200 county employees will earn up to $1,250 as part of a pandemic premium...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of the Hawaii’s largest hospitals are being hit by what officials call a “critical staffing shortage” as COVID keeps hundreds of staff members off the job. On Monday, amid an ongoing COVID surge, at least 1,400 frontline caregivers were out of work because...
Emanate Health, the largest health care system in the San Gabriel Valley, has announced the appointment of Mary Konyalian RN, BSHA, MSN, MA, CNRN, CSSGB, of Valencia, to the position of chief nursing and clinical executive at Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina — overseeing all clinical operations and patient care initiatives at the facility.
GOSHEN - Jane Sanok remembers feeling nervous going to work each day in the early weeks of the pandemic, when a frightening new virus was spreading quickly among vulnerable nursing home residents and the workers who care for them. Her housekeeping job at the Valley View Center for Nursing Care...
The state has deployed contract healthcare workers to multiple hospitals in Lake County to help with staffing shortages and an influx of COVID-19 patients. Last week, Gov JB Pritzker announced he was deploying more than 2,000 health care workers to hospitals in Illinois to deal with record COVID-19 hospitalizations, which he called “unprecedented.”
HOUSTON — Hospitals across the Greater Houston area said 3% to 10% of their workforce is out sick with COVID-19. That, coupled with the omicron variant that's spreading faster than before, is creating major issues. Harris County is now stepping in with millions of dollars in funding to get help here fast.
Plano ISD approved a series of pay increases in an effort to encourage worker retention. This move came amid pandemic-related staffing shortages that were so significant that the superintendent filled in as a substitute teacher. In a Tuesday meeting, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees considered a series of such...
We’ve all heard there are hardly any ICU beds available right now throughout our state and country. That’s because there aren’t enough nurses and healthcare workers left to staff those beds for patients who need them, and that’s a preventable travesty. The beds are empty. Our ranks are thin. It’s not our fault, though. As a nurse of 30+ years and advocate for my coworkers and patients, I can tell you with certainty: Nurses and healthcare workers aren’t burning out; we are being lit on fire by corporate healthcare executives who will sacrifice us to maintain their status quo. The very least my employer, Aspirus, can do is listen to us when we tell them what we need. As we suffer the worst of the surge (so far) now, Aspirus should finally respect our nurses and health professionals with fair pay and safe staffing so we can give our all to our patients.
Dhaval Bhatt's toddler went to the emergency room after he burned his hand on the stove. His son was not seen by a doctor, but Bhatt's hospital bill still totaled more than $1,000. Kaiser Health News' Editor-in-Chief Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal breaks down how this happened and what you should know before visiting an emergency room.
