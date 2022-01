DNEG is to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The multi-Oscar-winning vfx giant, whose credits include Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and No Time to Die, has agreed to merge with NASDAQ-listed Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. The resulting company will be known as DNEG and valued at around $1.7 billion. It will be led by Namit Malhotra, DNEG’s CEO and chairman.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO