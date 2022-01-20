Online Recruitment Software Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2028

The global mHealth market size was valued at USD 45.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing penetration of smartphones & internet connectivity and supportive government initiatives are among the key factors driving the market growth. Rising demand for preventive healthcare and increasing funding for the mHealth startups are also expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile health technologies by patients, physicians, and other healthcare faculties is another important factor contributing to the market growth. For instance, as per a survey conducted in 2019 on students in two high schools in Croatia, published by the Journal of Librarianship and Information Science, around 84.3% of respondents reported having utilized their mobile devices for health information.

