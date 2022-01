CATL introduced its new EVOGO battery swap stations in China this week. Mention battery swapping in America and people roll their eyes and give you a dismissive smirk. “Been there, done that,” they seem to say. “Tesla tried it years ago, it didn’t work, so just move on. What’s next?” But an idea that seems like a silly anachronism in the US of A is gaining traction in China. NIO has been the prime mover in the battery swapping game. It now has 700 battery swapping stations in operation and is on its way to completing 3 million battery swaps. Could it be on to something?

