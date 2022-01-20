ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paving Software Market: Growing Popularity & Emerging Trends | ComputerEase, Viewpoint, FOUNDATION

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Paving Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Paving Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving...

Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Laboratory Filtration Market worth $5.3 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filter Media, Filtration Assembly, Accessories), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, F&B, Academic institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Laboratory Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026.
INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Forget China; How to Get Exposure to the Fastest-Growing Asian Emerging Markets

The BRICs — Brazil, Russia, India, and China — were coined 20 years ago and have been the prevailing engines of emerging markets growth over the past few decades, but as these economies mature, the phenomenal growth witnessed yesteryear is starting to slow down. Nevertheless, a new group of developing countries in Asia could take their place — the Asian Growth Cubs.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Enterprise Software Market Size, Growth Statistics, Sales Projection, Emerging Trends and Global Industry Outlook by 2027

Healthcare Enterprise Software Market, according to MRFR, is expected to register a CAGR of 13.0% to reach USD 76.45 Billion during the forecast period. The expanding usage of big data in healthcare, increasing acceptance of EHR/EMR, regulatory mandates, and financing for the preservation of electronic patient health information are among the drivers driving the global healthcare enterprise software market’s growth. The adoption of healthcare information technology (IT) systems has accelerated in recent years in order to improve Chronic Illness Management (CDM) in light of the global rise in chronic disease prevalence.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Agriculture Chain-Supermarkets Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2022-2028

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Agriculture Chain-Supermarkets Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are China National Agricultural Means Of Production Group, SINOFERT, YunNan YunTianHua Agricultural Materials Chain, Heilongjiang BeiFeng Agricultural Production, HUILONG, Guangdong Tianhe Agricultural Means of Production, Sichuan Agricultural Materials Enterprice Group, HUIDUOLI, Sichuan Huili Agrichem Chain, Shanxi Agricultural Materials Enterprice Group, Heibei Agricultural Materials Enterprice Group, JIUHE, ChongQing Agricultural Materials Enterprice Group, XinJiang Agricultural Materials Enterprice Group, SUNONG, YanTai Agricultural Materials Enterprice Group & FuJian Agricultural Materials Enterprice Group etc.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Liquid Biopsy Market worth $5.8 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Liquid Biopsy Market by Product (Assay Kits, Instruments, Service), Circulating Biomarkers (CTC, ctDNA), Technology (NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer (Lung, Breast, Prostate), Non-Cancer), End User (Reference Lab, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.1%.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Glycobiology Market Growing New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Glycobiology market is in the emerging state mainly due to the increase in expenditure by different pharmaceutical companies on R&D. In addition, increase in activities such as drug discovery, government expenditure, technological advancement, public and private investments, and grants and funds for the development of more advanced technologies in the field of R&D. However, factors such as high cost associated with the imaging process, stringent government policies, and lack of skilled technicians impede the market growth.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Drone Package Delivery Market May See a Big Move | Drone Delivery Canada, Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Drone Package Delivery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL, Matternet, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada, Workhorse Group, Flirtey & Airbus etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market 2022, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

A New Market Study, Titled "Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Ready-to-eat Popcorn industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Omega-3 Market Expected To Be The Most Attractive Market During Upcoming Years

Omega-3 Market, by Type, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast by 2022," the omega-3 market is expected to reach $6,955 million by 2022, with a CAGR of 14.9% from during the forecast period. Docosahexaenoic acid segment (DHA) dominated with three-fourths market share, in terms of revenue, in 2015. Dietary supplement application accounted for three-fifths of the global omega-3 market share, in terms of volume, in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Fraud Detection & Prevention Market 2022 Business Scenario | Key players - IBM Corporation, BAE Systems, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation

The global fraud detection & prevention market was estimated at $15.83 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $40.61 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Battery Holders Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Bulgin, Harwin, Hammond

The battery holder market has high growth prospects owing to increasing demand from the end-user industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others. The battery holder is a case with one or multiple chambers for holding batteries. Due to the technological advancements in battery technologies and increasing demand from the consumer electronics sector the demand for battery holders is growing. Moreover, increasing demand from emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan is gradually increasing which is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Security Software for Consumers Market Unidentified Segments - The Biggest Opportunity Of 2022 | Quick Heal, Comodo, Microsoft

The Global Security Software for Consumers Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Security Software for Consumers Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Security Software for Consumers industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Security Software for Consumers producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Security Software for Consumers Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

B2B Graphic Design Market May Set New Growth Story with 4CM, Polar Creative, Amber Designs

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "B2B Graphic Design Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ArtVersion, Xhilarate, MaxMedia, Bates Creative, Ahn Graphics, VerdanaBold, Polar Creative, Gallery Design Studio NYC, VMAL, The Yard Creative, 4CM, Fifty Five and Five, SullivanPerkins, Amber Designs, BULB Studios, Fishfinger Creative Agency, Starfish, Sagefrog, Altitude Marketing, Ordinary People & Studio Fnt etc.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Increasing Demand by key players Tusa, Cressi, Sherwood Scuba

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Scuba Diving Equipment Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Scuba Diving Equipment market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Zero-energy Buildings Market Swot Analysis by key players Johnson Controls, IES, Solatube International

Summary: What's Ahead in the Global Zero-energy Buildings Market? Benchmark yourself with strategic steps and conclusions recently published by AMA. Latest released the research study on Global Zero-energy Buildings Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Zero-energy Buildings Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Zero-energy Buildings. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Saint-Gobain (France), Knauf (Germany), Kingspan Group (Ireland), Johnson Controls (Ireland), IES Ltd. (United Kingdom), Solatube International Inc. (United States), AGC Inc. (Japan), NetZero Buildings (United Kingdom), Panasonic (Japan).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Pepper Seeds Market Is Booming Worldwide with Limagrain, VoloAgri, Sakata, Takii

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on " Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pepper Seeds market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Korea Personal Care Encapsulation Materials Market Growth Analysis 2023 | Sumitomo, Biogenoci,Korea Particle Technology, Chongqing Pellets Techniques, Durae Corporation

According to the Korea personal care encapsulation materials market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
MARKETS

