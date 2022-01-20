ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate Is the Most ‘Zombified' Sector and Rate Hikes Will Be a Big Risk, Says Consultancy

By Abigail Ng, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a "big risk" of real estate companies filing for insolvency when interest rates rise, said Nils Kuhlwein of consulting firm Kearney. The real estate sector had the highest absolute number of "zombie" companies and the highest share of zombies in 2020, according to a Kearney report — and that number...

Axios

Idaho cities top list of most overvalued real estate markets

Idaho real estate prices continue to soar, with home prices in ’tater state cities topping the ranks of the country’s most-overvalued markets, according to Fitch Ratings. The credit rating company compares current market prices with a proprietary estimate of “sustainable” prices, using the discrepancy to determine which cities are “overvalued” or “undervalued.”
IDAHO STATE
Reuters

Oil falls 2% as Fed rate hike talk spooks risk markets

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell about 2% on Monday, hit by investor concerns over the possibility of quicker than expected interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve that took down risk markets such as equities while the dollar rallied. Wall Street stocks slumped, after last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
seattlemet.com

The Most Eye-Popping King County Real Estate Numbers of 2021

Look, we knew last year's Seattle real estate market was wild. Over the summer it was as hot as a heat dome. So we were prepared to see some bonkers figures in Northwest Multiple Listing Service's annual report on home sales. But the stats in the 2021 recap are staggering even by our region's very expensive standard. These numbers from across King County tell the story.
KING COUNTY, WA
TODAY.com

Mortgage rates, hottest areas: A look at the 2022 real estate market

Stefani Berkin, president of real estate company R New York, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss the state of buying and selling homes and how it’s been affected by the omicron variant. She also gives insight to which cities people are moving to for the long term, often gravitating toward places that are weather-conducive, tax-favorable and with great education.Jan. 20, 2022.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

Commercial real estate sector recovery driven by incentives

Office rents have more or less recovered from the huge slump that occurred at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. These days, companies are willing to pay high-dollar rents and sign long leases, but it’s not because everyone has rushed back to work all of a sudden. With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 still a cause for concern, commercial property owners have been enticing tenants with incentives such as cash gifts and months’ of free rent.
REAL ESTATE
