Video Streaming Services Market are a subscription offering to users for streaming films and shows of their liking. They are offered in various formats compatible with the internet speed of users. The switch to the internet for entertainment and rise of cord-cutting are expected to assist video streaming services. The global video streaming market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at various drivers and challenges to be faced by the industry as well as projections for size and growth for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). It underscores various effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken by the industry.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO