The battle of renewable investing in the credit market continues as Blackstone joins KKR and TPG Capital in investing in the “energy transition”. Blackstone revealed the launch of Blackstone Credit’s Sustainable Resources Platform focused on investing in and lending to renewable energy companies and those supporting the energy transition. Blackstone Credit is one of the world’s largest providers of private credit in the energy transition marketplace. Blackstone Credit’s Sustainable Resources Platform is a dedicated credit platform that seeks to address the growing challenges, investment needs and expertise required by this historic transition that some estimated it to be US$ 100 trillion. It is led by Robert Horn, who has been with Blackstone Credit since its founding, and has been named Global Head of the Sustainable Resources Group for Blackstone Credit. Simon Hayden has joined the firm from EIG, and he is a Senior Managing Director for Blackstone Credit in London and leads the Sustainable Resources activities in Europe.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO