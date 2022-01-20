Global 3D Projector Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

Global Solid State Battery market is valued at USD 84.26.02 Million in 2021 and is projected to attain a value of USD 721.35 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period, 2022–2028. Solid State Battery has caught the attention of consumers in the last decade. Solid State Battery shows great potential for high energy storage capacity with its large surface area and higher ionic conductivity compared to that of liquid electrolyte counterpart. Some of the major factors that are driving this market are rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs), growing use of renewable energy storage, need for better performing batteries etc. Factors such as lengthy charging time and lack of enough charging stations have been hindering the growth of consumer electronic devices industry.

