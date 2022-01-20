ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankinter's Q4 net profit falls 15% from same period in 2020

 5 days ago

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankinter said on Thursday its fourth quarter net profit fell 15% from the same period a year ago due to one-off charges related to its contribution to the local fund that protects bank deposits.

The country’s fourth-biggest bank by market value reported a net profit of 82.5 million euros ($93.6 million) in the October to December period, more than the 60 million euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

