Smartphones are a wonderful invention of the modern era that has completely changed the way humans live and communicate. This small device can fit into our pockets and are capable of a wide range of applications such as sending and receiving texts, communicating with others around the world, browsing the internet, video calling, and so on. They are often also used as primary entertainment devices on the go, such as for watching movies or playing games. Along with that, they facilitate utility tasks like setting reminders or alarms, which improves punctuality. Hence, smartphones can provide both personal and professional use.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO