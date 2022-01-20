60-year-old DeKalb County man missing for nearly two weeks

Kevin Barnett, reported missing in DeKalb County (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police and a DeKalb County family are searching from a man no one has heard from in nearly two weeks.

Investigators say 60-year-old Kevin Barnett’s daughter last heard from him on January 7 at 9 p.m.

They say Barnett, who suffers from hearing loss and wears a hearing aid, is likely driving his 2001 black Lexus with Georgia tag AFR1959.

Barnett lives in Ellenwood, GA. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

He is described as being 6′3″ and approximately 225 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he may be should called police at 770-724-7710.

