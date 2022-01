POCATELLO — The Portneuf Greenway Foundation leaders and Board of Directors are pleased to present the return of the seventh annual Dueling Pianos. This unique event, featuring live music and entertainment by performing duo Dueling Pianos Anywhere, from Salt Lake City, will be held Feb. 5 at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with light appetizers. Dueling Pianos Anywhere will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for approximately 90 minutes. The first half of the show is suitable for all ages and the second half will be geared for an adult audience.

