43-year-old man stabbed in northwest Fresno, police say

A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in northwest Fresno.

Police say the attack may be connected to a robbery.

Officers were called to the Starbucks on Palm and Herndon Wednesday evening.

Police found a 43-year-old man with a single stab wound to his upper body.

That victim is expected to survive his injuries.

The victim told officers he was stabbed minutes earlier near the Walmart on Herndon and Ingram.

He says the suspect stole his backpack from him.

When the victim went to get it back, he was stabbed.

The suspect is said to be a man who was wearing a red backpack at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.