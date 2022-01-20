ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AB Foods says Primark sales up 36% over Christmas period

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said on Thursday sales at its Primark clothing business in the 16 weeks to Jan. 8 were 36% ahead of last year on a constant currency basis, while operating profit margin was ahead of its expectations.

It said like-for-like sales in this period improved compared to the final quarter of its 2020-2021 financial year, though the improving trend in shopper numbers was interrupted in December by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases of the Omicron variant. Primark said it was now seeing a recovery in UK and Ireland footfall. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

