Sheepshead - Monday, Wednesday and Fridays

We have two chances for snow coming in the forecast. One of these will have more impacts than the other. The first will be isolated snow for Wednesday morning. Mix conditions will also be possible during this snow. This snow will be extremely light, with dusting of snow at worst (and not everyone will get snow). New spots of ice will not be completely common with air temperatures consistently around freezing, which will slow the process. Expect no more than half an inch of snow by the time it wraps up this afternoon.

