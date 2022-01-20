ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheepshead - Monday, Wednesday and Fridays

Join in the weekly card fun. Make a...

wbrz.com

Wednesday AM Forecast: Storms tonight, wintry mix late Thursday into Friday

Most of your Wednesday will be quiet but mild with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Tonight, a cold front will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms through the area. Most of the rain will be east of metro Baton Rouge by daybreak. One or two storms overnight could be strong, but overall, the severe weather threat is low.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold but bright Friday, possible snow coming on Monday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The cold remains and the sun returns. Clouds are hanging around for some this morning (Livingston & Washtenaw counties), but those will likely give way to good sun eventually this morning. It will be a nice counter to the cold you'll feel stepping out this morning but it isn't going to do much to keep you warm outside.
DETROIT, MI
KAAL-TV

Wednesday & Friday Snow

We have two chances for snow coming in the forecast. One of these will have more impacts than the other. The first will be isolated snow for Wednesday morning. Mix conditions will also be possible during this snow. This snow will be extremely light, with dusting of snow at worst (and not everyone will get snow). New spots of ice will not be completely common with air temperatures consistently around freezing, which will slow the process. Expect no more than half an inch of snow by the time it wraps up this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Monday Night: Warming up Tuesday and Wednesday; Very cold weather headed our way

Tonight: Mainly clear, quiet, and cold again. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the mid and upper 30s. Tuesday: Cold start again, but it will be a mild by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Overnight temperatures will be warmer thanks to an increase in moisture and cloud cover ahead of a cold front. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
motifri.com

High-impact winter storm possible, 8–12 inches snow: Fri 11am–Sat 7pm time frame

Forecast models suggest a classic “nor’easter” winter storm will develop off the coast, bringing an estimated 8–12 inches of snow to some parts of New England between Fri 11am and Sat 7pm. It is far too early to predict the storm track, and therefore any guesses as to geographical regions affected would be purely speculative and premature as of Tue afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Friday Brings Rain-Snow Mix, Higher Impact Snowstorm Looms Monday

The cold has eased significantly across New England on Wednesday, but while the thermometer will measure high temperatures near 40 degrees south and 30 degrees north Wednesday afternoon, the increasing southwest wind carrying this milder air into New England has the ironic effect of creating a wind chill to somewhat offset with wind chill values never breaking above the 20s south and teens north.
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Monday Morning: Cool & mild until our next cold front on Wednesday

MLK Day: It looks like Monday will be cool & mild with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper-50s. Overnight dips into the mid-30s for a 3rd night in a row. Tuesday: Highs warm into the mid-60s Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Increased cloud cover late at night leads to overnight lows in the mid-50s.
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Tuesday Night: Storms Wednesday night; Potential for a wintry mix Friday morning

Tonight: Partly cloudy and milder. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We may even warm a couple of degrees by daybreak. Wednesday/Wednesday Night: A cold front will move in late, but ahead of the front, temperatures will still be in the low and mid 70s. Storms are likely overnight through Thursday morning. A line of storms will move in around bedtime/overnight. The line will weaken as it moves to the southeast, but we could still have a strong to severe storm or two. Main concern will be damaging wind, but a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Overnight temperatures will start to fall into the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Your Football AND Weather Predictions; Back to the 60s; Cold Fronts Wednesday & Friday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Everyone’s talking (and predicting) football today. Anchor Christina Aguayo predicted the Tampa Buccaneers would win the big game. They lost this afternoon. Sports anchor Colin Deaver predicted the Kansas City Chiefs. I predicted the Buffalo Bills. True, I have never actually seen the Bills play, but I have a “good feeling” about them winning. By 10 pm tonight, either Colin or I will be using the Kleenex because the Chiefs and Bills play each other tonight. Now for your weather prediction…
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Temps Go Into a Free Fall on Monday; Milder by Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 23

Our next clipper system will get itself ready to travel southeastward, and while the low itself misses KELOLAND the cold front associated with it won’t. With that said, additional snow showers are possible tonight, with some mixing possible at times at first. Be mindful of this if you’re headed anywhere this evening and into the night. Snow accumulation totals of around an inch are possible, especially the further northeast you go.
ENVIRONMENT

