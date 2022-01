Maritza Dominguez Braswell, a deputy attorney general for Colorado, will join the state's federal trial court at the end of January as the newest magistrate judge. Dominguez Braswell will succeed retiring U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen M. Tafoya, who is based in Colorado Springs. Currently, she heads the civil litigation and employment law section of the Colorado Attorney General's Office. The section represents state agencies and employees who are sued for personal injuries, property damage, employment discrimination or constitutional violations.

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO