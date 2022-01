And yet another first-person rogue-lite prepares to enter the fray. Mortal Sin features many of the expected hallmarks of the genre, but it has several things setting it apart. The first difference that really pops out is its art style. Environments are muted and sullen, and enemies are solid bursts of blue in a somewhat monochrome world. But the game is also predominately fought with melee weapons. What’s more, enemies don’t take damage in the usual sense, but in a manner more akin to Eternal Darkness. As this game is first person, though, you obviously don’t have to lock on to slice your enemy’s extremities off — but it’s the only way to kill them.

