ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Ossett industrial estate fire destroys warehouse

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warehouse has been gutted after a huge fire broke out on an industrial estate in Wakefield. At its height, 80 firefighters were called to the blaze in Ossett on Wednesday night as large...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys abandoned church in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Officials say an abandoned church was devoured by a fire this afternoon. The fire happened on Pacific Street around 3:30 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 14. Officials say no one was injured, but the blaze sent thick plumes of smoke through the neighborhood. The Charleston Fire Department captured some of those smoke […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WMBB

Chipley home destroyed in fire

A Chipley home is considered a total loss after a fire broke out overnight, officials wrote. According to our media partners at the Washington County News Chipley firefighters said they were alerted to the fire about 1 a.m. They responded to find flames coming out of the home located on Forest Avenue. With help from […]
CHIPLEY, FL
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Bloomingdale home destroyed by fire

BLOOMINGDALE — A fire destroyed a family home on Vine Street in Bloomingdale on Sunday afternoon. Four fire departments from around the region spent seven hours knocking down the flames, fighting back the smoke and dousing the embers. Mark and Roxanne McCarty, who own the home, were able to...
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
JC Post

Fire destroys a Milford residence

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges said Thursday that firefighters responded to Milford. The call came in to dispatchers just before 10 a.m. "Initially the report was that just the porch was on fire. It was located in the 200 block of Whiting Street ( 209 Whiting ), which is in the central part of the city of Milford."
MILFORD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#The Warehouse#Bbc Yorkshire
MLive

Large fire destroys Davison business

DAVISON, MI -- A large fire destroyed a business and shut down a busy thoroughfare Wednesday night in Davison. Firefighters with the Davison-Richfield Area Fire Department were called out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, for a commercial structure fire in the 900 block of North State Road, also known as M-15.
DAVISON, MI
KSLTV

Fire destroys workshop, family business

CROYDON, Utah — A Utah family was supposed to be starting their business, but Monday, those plans went up in smoke after their workshop caught fire in Morgan County. Firefighters say the fire was bad enough that, by the time they got there, all they could do was focus on protecting neighboring homes.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KTBS

Fire destroys house on Vernal Street

A house was full engulfed in flames on Vernal Street in Shreveport around 3 p.m. Monday, Jan 17. A married couple and their dog were home, but were able to make it out of the house with no injuries. There's no word on the cause of the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
knuj.net

FIRE DESTROYS DARWIN SHOP

Fire destroyed a building in Darwin Saturday night. At 10:41pm, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shop fire in the 300 block of East Curran Street in Darwin. When crews arrived, they found a shop with attached storage sheds fully engulfed. Responding deputies evacuated an apartment building that was close to the shop. Any displaced residents without vehicles stayed with the Litchfield Rescue Squad until they were able to go back in to the apartment building. There was no damage to the apartment building and no reported injuries. The shop is owned by 73-year-old Harvey Riebe of Darwin and was a total loss. Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.
DARWIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pontiac restaurant apparently destroyed in fire

PONTIAC, Mich. – Fire crews were on the scene early Sunday, working to put out flames at a Pontiac restaurant that appears to be severely damaged. Fire teams were reportedly trying to put out hot spots Sunday morning at the Coney Cafe in Pontiac, off of West Walton Boulevard near North Telegraph.
PONTIAC, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

Lincoln barn destroyed by fire

A heat lamp is to blame for a barn blaze in the Town of Lincoln Tuesday night. The owner of the farm located on County S arrived at his home to find smoke coming out of the barn. By the time crews arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., the 30 x 40-foot barn structure was completely engulfed by flames. Luxemburg Fire Chief Lew Duchateau says firefighters turned their attention first to the home nearby and the owner’s chickens.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
MIX 94.9

Fire Destroys Abandoned Hotel in Duluth

DULUTH -- No injuries and cause not yet determined for a fire that completely destroyed an abandoned hotel just west of downtown Duluth -- a blaze that crews fought for over seven hours into Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj:. "Any time we're fighting in below-zero weather or conditions like...
DULUTH, MN
Click10.com

Fire erupts inside warehouse in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office firefighters extinguished a blaze that erupted Friday morning inside a warehouse in Pembroke Park. The fire was reported shortly before 7 a.m. at a warehouse at 2051 SW 31st Ave. BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said firefighters arrived at...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
NBC 29 News

Fire destroys Glasgow house

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - A house in Glasgow was destroyed by fire Sunday night. Fire crews got the call about 6:15 p.m. and didn’t leave the scene in the 3600 block of Glasgow Highway until after midnight. Slick roads and a big rig that had slid sideways on a...
GLASGOW, VA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Amish market in Unity destroyed by fire

UNITY, Maine — The state fire marshal's office continued its investigation Friday of the fire that destroyed the Amish Community Market & Bakery at 368 Thorndike Road in Unity. State officials said foul play is not suspected as the cause of the fire. Fire crews from roughly eight towns...
UNITY, ME
Y-105FM

Firefighters Respond to Fire at UPS Warehouse in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire in northwest Rochester late Saturday night where several trucks were damaged and their contents. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the UPS Warehouse on Opportunity Road in Northwest Rochester just before midnight. Reports indicated...
ROCHESTER, MN
The Repository

Residential garage destroyed by fire

OSNABURG TWP. – A Tuesday morning fire destroyed a detached garage at a residence at 2047 Belfort Ave. NE. Firefighters from the Osnaburg Township Fire Department responded around 10:15 a.m. The blaze did not reach the occupied house. "It was a total loss," said interim Fire Chief Amy Parker....
STARK COUNTY, OH
cbslocal.com

Chemical Companies On Fire At Warehouse In Passaic

A massive fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey shot flames into the sky Friday night. The smoke was so widespread, it shut down a major highway and could be seen nearly 10 miles away; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
PASSAIC, NJ
siouxcountyradio.com

Sunday Fire Destroys Home in Carmel

Nobody was injured in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Carmel, however two animals perished in the blaze. Sioux Center Fire Chief Dave Van Holland says the fire was reported around 4:45pm; and as they approached the house, flames were seen coming out of the front window. Van Holland says they used both exterior and interior attacks to fight the fire.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kion546.com

Air quality a concern after fire destroys vacant Everett warehouse

EVERETT, Massachusetts (WBZ) — There were air quality concerns in Everett early Monday morning after a large fire tore through an old industrial building overnight. Flames broke out in the vacant warehouse on Norman Street around 10 p.m. Sunday. No one was hurt. Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale said...
EVERETT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy