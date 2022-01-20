ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

24-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJBSX_0dqcawqs00

A man has been hospitalized following a shooting.

Officers found the 24-year-old injured inside a central Fresno home.

Police were called out to the area of Olive and Fifth around 9 pm Wednesday.

They found the man with a bullet wound to his arm.

First responders took him to the hospital for additional treatment.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives have not released any information on what may have led up to the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Olive And Fifth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy