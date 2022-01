REDDING, Calif. — The driver of a SUV, who claimed to be Modesto-bound, was found with several stolen and illegal guns inside his vehicle, police said. The Redding Police Department said they pulled over a black Chevy HHR in Redding Friday night after realizing it had no license plates on it. Police identified the three people inside as a Michael Fuson, 34; David Essary, 29; and Brenda Crow, 21. All are from Oregon.

