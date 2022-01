The Buffalo Bills were up three points with 13 seconds left against the Kansas City Chiefs. They were 13 seconds away from advancing to the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still managed to tie the game in the final seconds, going 44 yards in two plays to set up Harrison Butker's game-tying 49-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime. The Bills could have squib kicked the ball and given the Chiefs less time (taking approximately four or five seconds off the clock) but potentially better field position.

