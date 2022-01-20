ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears’ lawyer calls Jamie Spears’ attorney a liar in courtroom showdown

By Variety
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Fireworks went off in court on Wednesday at Britney Spears’ latest hearing, as the singer and her father’s attorneys went head-to-head in a continuous and contentious legal battle that last roughly three hours. Though the conservatorship has been terminated, the fight between the...

www.nbcnews.com

