Britney Spears’ lawyer calls Jamie Spears’ attorney a liar in courtroom showdown

Things have officially blown up between Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The two women publicly feuded throughout the week as Jamie Lynn promoted her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." On Jan. 17, Brit's legal team fired off a letter to her sister demanding she "cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during [the] promotional campaign." Legal action was threatened. Then, in a Jan. 18 Instagram post, the pop star ripped her younger sister, claiming she lived a lavish life in her youth while Brit busted her behind and supported the family. "I'm sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f****** faces !!!!!" Brit wrote, later calling her sister a "selfish little brat." Then Jamie's team fired back. "In your Letter you state that Britney is going to take the 'high road,'" Jamie Lynn's lawyer wrote. "As you know from previous social media posts, Jamie Lynn has had her children violently threatened, and we have no doubt that these new intimidating and threatening social media posts will lead to similar threats of violence. To be clear, social media posts that include cyber bull[y]ing which cause death threats to Jamie Lynn and her family, is neither the 'high road,' nor anything that will be tolerated."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO