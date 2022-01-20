ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Arrest

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a driver in East LA...

Motorcyclist Killed In Horrific Crash In West Hills

WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — A motorcyclist that was being followed by the LAPD is dead after crashing at high speed into a car in West Hills at around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Video from SKY9 showed the driver speeding down Roscoe Boulevard, and later reports revealed that the...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police and Pettis County Deputies Assist in Vehicle Pursuit; Two Arrested On Drug Charges

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of January 16th, the Sedalia Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of West 16th Street and South Kentucky Avenue for a vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and the SPD initiated a vehicle pursuit. As the driver, later identified as Travis Martin, 32, of Sedalia, continued into the county, the SPD terminated the pursuit.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
CBS Sacramento

2 Yuba City Police Officers Injured In Violent Crash

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Two Yuba City police officers suffered minor injuries in a violent crash that occurred during a chase, authorities said Monday. (credit: California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter) According to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter press release Monday afternoon, the officers responded to a pursuit of a stolen truck. The driver of the truck reportedly tried to ram another patrol car that also responded. At some point during the chase the front-end of the two injured officers’ vehicle collided with an uninvolved car, the CHP said. The driver of that car also suffered minor injuries despite the severity of the vehicles’ damage. Authorities have not yet released further information on the stolen truck and following events.  
YUBA CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Chase of Stolen Utility Truck Ends With Arrest in Hollywood

A man was taken into custody in Hollywood Monday after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen utility truck. Authorities began pursuing the truck -- which was reported stolen from a job site in Hollywood on Monday -- in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue in Studio City about 2:35 p.m., authorities said.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Man Arrested In Package Thefts In Santa Clara Neighborhood

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara Police arrested a man after officers said he was spotted taking packages outside several homes on Tuesday. Officers were called to a home on the 3000 block of Toomey Place around 3:45 p.m. on reports of a package theft. The victim told...
SANTA CLARA, CA
westkentuckystar.com

Two arrested, one sought after multi-county pursuit ends in Paducah

Authorities arrested two Paducah residents and they're searching for a third after a multi-county pursuit on Monday. McCracken County deputies were notified by the Ballard County Sheriff's Office Monday night that they were pursuing a vehicle on KY 286 and crossing into McCracken County. The driver, 36-year-old Jeremy T. Jones,...
PADUCAH, KY
CBS Baltimore

Gun Stolen From Baltimore Used In Ambush Shooting of NYC Officers, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in New York City are still trying to trace a Glock 45 handgun with an extended 40-round magazine, which they said LaShawn McNeil obtained in Baltimore and used to shoot two officers in Harlem on Friday night. Police believe the weapon was stolen in 2017. Below is a picture of the gun used to shoot our officers. pic.twitter.com/TkcMR2tr83 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022 Investigators later located an AR-15 assault rifle under McNeil’s mattress. A day after Officers Rivera and Mora were shot in Harlem, your NYPD detectives were still on the scene executing a court-authorized search which lead to...
BALTIMORE, MD
ocala-news.com

Silver Springs man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle, swallowing fentanyl

A 29-year-old Silver Springs man was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle, fleeing the scene of the accident, and swallowing fentanyl. On Thursday, December 30, an Ocala Police Department officer was near the 4900 block of E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala in reference to locating individuals who were involved in a traffic crash with injuries.
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
Oakland Police Arrest Four in Separate Weapons and Drug Busts

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of four suspects in connection with two weekend busts involving firearms and illegal drugs, according to authorities. According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, officers seize multiple firearms and a large quantity of...
OAKLAND, CA
UPDATE: Police Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect Outside San Francisco Airport International Terminal; Bullet Hits Bystander

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — Police officers shot and killed an armed suspect Thursday morning outside San Francisco International Airport’s International Terminal near the entrance to the BART station. A bystander was injured in the shooting by a bullet ricocheting and was hospitalized. Airport spokesman Doug...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wagmtv.com

Island Falls man arrested after police pursuit ends in crash

Maine State Police report that on at 11:44am on Monday, December 17th, Trooper Noah Castonguay attempted to stop a vehicle in Dyer Brook for various traffic infractions. When Trooper Castonguay activated his blue emergency lights, the vehicle stopped in a private driveway on the Keith Brook Road, Dyer Brook, and Trooper Castonguay pulled behind it. The vehicle then quickly backed out of the driveway and sped away towards US Highway 2, Dyer Brook. Trooper Castonguay began to pursue the vehicle then stopped due to the poor road conditions. Trooper Castonguay shut off his emergency equipment and slowed his cruiser. The vehicle sped out of sight. Trooper Castonguay was checking the area and found the vehicle crashed into a snowbank at the US Highway 2/Pond Road intersection, Dyer Brook. The driver exited the vehicle and immediately surrendered to Trooper Castonguay. He was identified as Gary W. Roshto Jr., is currently on probation, and has a revoked driver’s license. Gary was arrested and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton where is being held on a probation hold. The vehicle was towed by Frank Porter Towing and Service, Island Falls, ME. Gary was also wanted by East Millinocket Police Department where he refused to stop as well, resulting in a pursuit. Criminal charges are pending from that department as well.
ISLAND FALLS, ME
ccxmedia.org

Teen Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Chase from Robbinsdale to Brooklyn Center

Police arrested a teenager who allegedly stole a vehicle and led Robbinsdale police and other agencies on a chase through several northwest suburbs. The incident happened shortly after midnight Tuesday when a Robbinsdale patrol officer started following a driver who was swerving and possibly intoxicated. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off on northbound County Road 81 at 36th Avenue.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
WSMV

Three arrested in connection with robbery spree after pursuit ends in Wilson Co.

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Three men who attempted to rob a Cash Express in Woodbury on Tuesday were arrested after a pursuit ended in Wilson County, Manchester Police said Tuesday. Manchester Police said three men robbed the Cash Express in Manchester at gunpoint on Jan. 18. The three men were also involved in an armed robbery at the Cash Express in White Bluff.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

