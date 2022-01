SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating after two women reported they were attacked in the Manito Park area earlier this month. According to the Spokane Police Department, the attacks happened on Thursday, Jan. 20 during the morning hours. Police say a man grabbed two different women. Police did not share specific locations for the attacks but say they happened in the Manito Park area.

