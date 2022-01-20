ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

‘Plainly open’ to Australian immigration minister to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination: judges

By Paul Karp
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWzrK_0dqcTLAM00
Novak Djokovic Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Novak Djokovic could be deported from Australia because it was “plainly open” to the immigration minister to conclude the world No 1 tennis star was opposed to vaccination against Covid, the full federal court has said.

Chief justice James Allsop on Thursday delivered the court’s reasons for rejecting Djokovic’s challenge to his visa cancellation. The court found it was reasonable for the minister to be concerned his presence “may encourage rallies and protests that may lead to heightened community transmission”.

The decision resulted in Djokovic’s deportation just a day before the scheduled start of his Australian Open title defence.

The Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke, had cancelled Djokovic’s visa on the basis his presence in Australia might risk “civil unrest” as he was a “talisman of anti-vaccination sentiment”.

Related: Djokovic has 80% stake in biotech firm developing Covid drug

Djokovic’s lawyers disputed claims the tennis star was an anti-vaxxer, arguing that was based on one statement in April 2020 “well before Covid vaccines were available” and that Hawke had failed to ask the tennis player his views.

The judges noted that in order to deport Djokovic the minister only had to be “satisfied that his presence is, or may be, or would, or might be … a risk”. To win, Djokovic would have had to have shown the minister could not have been satisfied “logically or rationally on the available material”.

The judges concluded that it was open to Hawke to find that “Djokovic had a stance that was well-known on vaccination and that he was opposed to it” on the basis of the April 2020 news article.

In that interview, Djokovic reportedly said he was “opposed to vaccination” although he had qualified this by saying that he was “no expert” and “would keep an open mind”.

“Further, there was no issue that Mr Djokovic was not, by January 2022, vaccinated,” the judge said in their reasons, meaning it was “plainly open” for Hawke to infer “he was opposed to vaccination or did not wish to be”.

The full court noted that Hawke was satisfied that Djokovic’s stance could encourage anti-vaccination groups and found the evidence supported “an affinity of these groups with his views”.

“It was not irrational for the minister to be concerned that the asserted support of some anti-vaccination groups for Mr Djokovic’s apparent position on vaccination may encourage rallies and protests that may lead to heightened community transmission.”

They also accepted that people “simply uncertain or wavering as to whether they will be vaccinated” might be influenced because “an iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages, young or old, but perhaps especially the young and the impressionable, to emulate him”.

Related: Tennis Australia board breaks silence to ‘commend’ Craig Tiley following Novak Djokovic saga

The judges noted that there was evidence “Djokovic had recently disregarded reasonable public health measures overseas by attending activities unmasked while Covid positive to his knowledge”.

Djokovic had admitted to attending events after testing positive to Covid-19 on 16 December, including knowingly attending a media interview and photoshoot on 18 December after he had been notified of the results.

Djokovic’s lawyers argued Hawke failed to consider the impact on anti-vaccination sentiment if he were deported, but the judges concluded it was not necessary for him to do so. They also found Hawke “was aware of any number of different consequences that might ensue if the visa were cancelled” and had not ignored adverse consequences.

Djokovic was taken into immigration detention after his visa was cancelled on 6 January, before it was restored by the federal circuit court on 10 January.

On Thursday, The Sun reported that Djokovic was considering suing the Australian government over his detention, arguing it amounted to ill-treatment.

Djokovic’s mother claims he was “subjected to torture, to harassment”, an apparent reference to the conditions at the Park hotel in Melbourne where he was kept with refugees and asylum seekers, who had reported finding maggots in their food in December .

Hawke exercised a personal power to re-cancel Djokovic’s visa sparking the federal court case, which upheld the cancellation and resulted in his deportation the evening before the start of the Australian Open on Monday.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic plans 2023 Australian Open return: tournament chief

Novak Djokovic intends to play the Australian Open in 2023, tournament chief Craig Tiley said Sunday while blaming "miscommunication" for his deportation ahead of this year's event. The world number one's visa was cancelled ahead of the season-opening Grand Slam over his Covid-19 vaccination status, an incident that tarred the lead-up. He flew out of Melbourne a week ago after failing in a last-gasp bid to stay and target a record 21st major title following a protracted legal battle with Australian authorities. Tiley has kept a low profile since, but asked Sunday whether the unvaccinated Serbian planned to return for the 2023 tournament despite the possibility that his visa could be revoked for up to three years, he replied: "Yes."
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Shocking stance of Novak Djokovic sponsor revealed after Australian Open debacle

The Novak Djokovic Australian Open saga was one of the biggest storylines in sports. However, the trouble didn’t stop for Djokovic when he left Australia. Some of Djokovic’s sponsors are considering whether they want to move forward with him as their spokesperson, considering how his reputation took a sizable hit after the events that occurred due to his feelings on the vaccine. One of Djokovic’s sponsors, Hublot, revealed their shocking stance following the Australian Open debacle, via Yahoo Sports. Here are the words of Hublot CEO Ricardo Guadalupe.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

128K+
Followers
47K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy