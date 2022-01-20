Revolut Launches Zero-Fee Stock Trading in the United States

On January 24, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it imposed an administrative fine of €3,000 on CIF Atlantic Securities Limited for non-compliance and market abuse. In its notice, CySEC stated that it had imposed such a penalty on the firm following an assessment of the company’s activities. As a result of the inspection, the regulator identified that Atlantic Securities Ltd was non-compliant in its broker’s part in business offerings. According to the regulatory notice, CySEC found that the company did not establish and maintain effective arrangements, procedures and systems for detecting suspicious orders and transactions. Such arrangements, procedures and systems did not take into consideration of the non-exhaustive list of indicators of market manipulations enshrined in regulation 596/2014.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO