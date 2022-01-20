ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revolut Launches Zero-Fee Stock Trading in the United States

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 5 days ago

Revolut has expanded its offerings in the United States by enabling commission-free stock trading services for its American customer base. With this, the company is aiming to become a ‘financial supperapp’. Announced on Wednesday, the app will allow the buying and selling of around 1100 listed securities...

www.financemagnates.com

dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
financemagnates.com

Match-Trade Technologies Hires Michael Nichols as Head of Sales

Match-Trade Technologies, a technology provider to the trading industry, announced on Tuesday that Michael Nichols has joined the company as the new Head of Sales. He is stationed in Match-Trade’s newly opened Cyprus office. “What attracted me to Match-Trade Technologies was their ability to improve the offer constantly,” Nichols...
financemagnates.com

CySEC Imposes Administrative Fine of €3,000 on CIF Atlantic Securities Ltd

On January 24, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it imposed an administrative fine of €3,000 on CIF Atlantic Securities Limited for non-compliance and market abuse. In its notice, CySEC stated that it had imposed such a penalty on the firm following an assessment of the company’s activities. As a result of the inspection, the regulator identified that Atlantic Securities Ltd was non-compliant in its broker’s part in business offerings. According to the regulatory notice, CySEC found that the company did not establish and maintain effective arrangements, procedures and systems for detecting suspicious orders and transactions. Such arrangements, procedures and systems did not take into consideration of the non-exhaustive list of indicators of market manipulations enshrined in regulation 596/2014.
financemagnates.com

Robert Kiyosaki Plans to Acquire More Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, a leading American businessman and author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, recently revealed that he is planning to enhance his Bitcoin portfolio during the market correction. The Founder of Rich Global LLC told his followers that he purchased the crypto asset when it was trading near $6,000 and $9,000.
financemagnates.com

DeFi Technologies Announces Closure of CHF 25 Million Investment in SEBA

DeFi Technologies, a public-listed technology firm, announced that the company has closed its investment of CHF 25 million in SEBA Bank AG, a prominent Swiss digital assets banking platform, today. Founded in April 2018, SEBA is currently supporting more than 25 markets globally. The company received a license from FINMA...
sgbonline.com

EBay Launches Authentication For Trading Cards

EBay announced the launch of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards. Effective immediately, single ungraded trading cards, including collectible card games, sports and non-sports cards, sold for $750 or more in the U.S. will be authenticated. By mid-2022, eBay’s service will expand to include graded, autograph and patch cards sold for $250 or higher.
financemagnates.com

Exclusive: B2Broker Group Gains Mauritius FSC License

B2Broker Group, which is a prominent liquidity provider in the forex and crypto trading industry, has secured a license from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) Mauritius, Finance Magnates learned exclusively. The new license was awarded to B2B Prime Services Limited, a locally formed subsidiary of the group. It will allow...
financemagnates.com

BitFuFu Announces Plans to Go Public in US via SPAC

On January 25, BitFuFu, a Bitmain-backed cloud mining company, announced plans to go public in the US through a merger with special-purpose acquisition vehicle, Arisz Acquisition Corp. The merger deal would involve a transaction of $70 million of fully committed investment financing led by Bitmain, the bitcoin mining-rig maker, and a spinoff company, Antpool Technologies.
financemagnates.com

JPMorgan Eyes Viva Wallet, to Acquire 49% Stake

JPMorgan confirmed it may acquire approximately 49% of Viva Wallet. While the terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, the deal is speculated to be worth 700 million euros. According to Greek media, the acquired shares are reported to be from the minority shareholders: Hedosophia 24%, The Latsis family 13%...
