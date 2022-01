NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Democrats are working toward forcing a primary to determine who will represent District E on the Democratic Town Committee. Tina Duryea, one of eight DTC candidates who had DTC support but lost last week’s caucus, commented on Twitter that she is collecting signatures. Another person involved, speaking on condition of anonymity, said “all” of the DTC-supported candidates who didn’t win are collecting signatures. A primary would be held March 1.

