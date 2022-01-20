Emma Collings-Barnes And Zoe Baker Selected To UK Sport Female Leadership Programme

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about the greatest world records in history, featuring Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, and more! Also featured is Jeff Julian, hired by Mission Viejo to lead their postgraduate training center; Michael Andrew on Michael Phelps’ 200 Individual Medley criticism: “He’s right”; Olivia Smoliga moves to Arizona State to train with Bob Bowman; Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Becca Meyers announces retirement; Unconventional training move leads to historic World Championships and ISL performances for Dylan Carter; Ice swimming: an extreme challenge in temperatures difficult to fathom; Commentary: Ariarne Titmus and other Australians skipping World Champs would hurt swimming – also- In a latest error, NCAA runs away from transgender decision, turns back on women’s sports; FINA to stage international events at the ancient pyramids of Egypt from 2023-26; Indiana junior Emily Weiss announces medical retirement; Natalie Hinds teases return to college roots in Gainesville; and more!
Comments / 0