Reaping the benefits of essential oils

Sukham Blog – A monthly column focused on South Asian health and wellbeing. Essential oils have been used in India, China, Egypt, Greece, and Persia for therapy, beauty, and aroma dating back to 3000 BC. Oils derived from herbs and plants are regularly used in Ayurveda. 4000-year-old records describe vaidyas (ayurvedic physicians) administering oils of cinnamon, ginger, myrrh, coriander, spikenard, and sandalwood to their patients. The Vedas list more than 700 herbs and aromatics for religious and therapeutic use. Hindus regard Tulsi (known as Holy Basil in the West) as a sacred plant, and worship it to obtain the energy of love and devotion, and strengthen their faith, compassion, and clarity. Also known as Vrinda, Tulsi is believed to be a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi on earth. Modern-day scientific studies have established its beneficial effects, and its ability to address physical, chemical, metabolic, and psychological stress through a unique combination of pharmacological actions. Professor Marc Cohen, one of Australia’s pioneers of integrative and holistic medicine, says “the use of tulsi in daily rituals is a testament to Ayurvedic wisdom and provides an example of ancient knowledge offering solutions to a modern problem.”

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO