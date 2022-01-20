Computer Basics: Saving and Finding Files

The iMac has gone through quite a few evolutions over the years. And with its most recent generation of iMacs, which debuted in 2021, Apple has brought back one of the features we love most about traditional iMacs — the cool colors. Sure, it might not make a difference in performance, but the new pink, blue, orange and green iMacs just look so damn cool. (Yes, classic Apple silver is still available.) Sleek and sexy aesthetics have always been part of Apple’s appeal, but the company has always combined the cool factor with genuinely impressive performance, and the 2021 generation of...

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO