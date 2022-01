Union Bank of the Philippines plans to become the first in the country to offer trading and custodial services for cryptocurrencies. The custodial services for digital assets will also cover tokenized bonds, according to Cathy Casas, head of the bank’s blockchain and application programming interface group. Switzerland’s Metaco will provide the system for Union Bank to manage its digital asset operations. The bank was also the first to launch its own stablecoin in 2019, which helped facilitate local remittance payments. Late last year, Commonwealth Bank became the first in Australia to offer crypto trading and custody.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO