University of Wyoming men’s basketball scheduled new dates for two previously-postponed Mountain West Conference games Monday afternoon. A home matchup originally slated for New Year’s Day against Boise State has now been scheduled for February 3 at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Three days later, the Cowboys will travel to Fresno State — in a contest that was originally slated for January 8 — to take on the Bulldogs in Fresno, California.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO