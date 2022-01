Look, we knew last year's Seattle real estate market was wild. Over the summer it was as hot as a heat dome. So we were prepared to see some bonkers figures in Northwest Multiple Listing Service's annual report on home sales. But the stats in the 2021 recap are staggering even by our region's very expensive standard. These numbers from across King County tell the story.

