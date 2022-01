Asian equities did not experience a miracle comeback like US markets yesterday as markets were a sea of red with investors taking a risk-off posture driven by Russia/Ukraine conflict fears and tomorrow’s Fed meeting. Only India and the Philippines managed positive returns while South Korea and China were off more than -2%. Mainland China had a rough night on seasonal weakness too as Shanghai fell -2.58%, Shenzhen fell -3.31%, and the STAR Board was off -2.35% in advance of the Chinese New Year.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO