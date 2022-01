Microsoft this week made the biggest acquisition in gaming history with the announcement it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is excited to work on a variety of IPs owned by Activision Blizzard he grew up with. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick is also excited for the opportunities for Activision Blizzard will have working under Microsoft with the amount of resources available. He has wanted to make a new Guitar Hero, as well as a new Skylanders.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO