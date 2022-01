Earlier Today, OnePlus officially launched the OnePlus 9RT in India with flagship-grade specs like the Snapdragon 888 SoC, 65W Warp Charge, and triple rear cameras. However, the phone comes with the old OxygenOS 11 in India, which wasn’t the case with the Chinese model. In China, the phone boots on the latest OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12. But later today, the company itself revealed that the phones will soon get the newer software in India.

