An Alabama man was arrested in Florida after police say he killed his girlfriend and her father before fleeing the state, police say. John Peyton Scott III, 41, was arrested on Monday in St. Augustine, Florida for the murders of his girlfriend, Sharon Tarwater, 40, and her father, Chester “Chuck” Tarwater, 75, in Helena, Alabama, according to the Helena Police Department. Authorities say Scott killed the two last Wednesday at the home he shared with the victims and three of their other family members, nearly 500 miles from where he was eventually apprehended.

HELENA, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO