Chinese Producer IPeiqi Unleashes His Second Visionary EP "Wheel of Life" on Monstercat

By DCWS Staff
dopecausewesaid.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn in 2000, IPeiqi is a Chinese college student who is addicted to the soulful and beautiful Techno/House. In the daytime, he is a student studying his major, but at night he becomes a producer creating...

dopecausewesaid.com

dopecausewesaid.com

UK House Producer Glaue Unveils His Transportive Melodic House EP "Dream On" on Monstercat

UK-based producer and melodic house tastemaker, Glaue returned to Monstercat with his mesmerizing seven-track EP, ‘Dream On.’ Each song is a perfect combination of live instrumentation and electronic elements. The title track, “Dream On” introduces a lighthearted energy to the package with vibrant synths, plucked guitar leads, and warm pads immersing listeners in waves of soothing sounds. Inspired by some of his fond childhood memories, Glaue channels his emotions into “Everything Changes,” as the lyrics take the shape of a message he wished his mother would have given him before she fell victim to cancer. Supported by a host of beautiful extended mixes, ‘Dream On’ takes listeners on an ethereal journey through Glaue’s cerebral creations and masterfully crafted soundscapes.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Burgeoning bass producer Leotrix links with Never Say Die for new four-track EP, ‘Reloaded’

Electronic music talent has always consistently emanated out of Australia, and while he may one of the newer names to hail from down under, Leotrix may just prove to be the next big thing. With a steady track record of dubstep, electronica, and drum ‘n’ bass-inspired works already under his belt, the Sydney product is fittingly finding a home with bass powerhouse, Never Say Die, which hosts his latest EP.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Bristol-Based Pop Artist Tuff Bear Shares His Debut Single "Talk to You"

Initially hailing from Somerset, UK but now based in Bristol, Tuff Bear – an alias for Theo Vernon – has released his debut single, "Talk to You" alongside announcing details on his first EP, Tuff Bear's Picnic which is set for release via Nashville-based label, Acrophase Records (V.V. Lightbody, PWNT, Ginger Root) this spring. The new track features guest vocals from the London-based, Hong Kong-born and raised artist, bb sway.
THEATER & DANCE
dopecausewesaid.com

Stream "Luke 9:5", the Newly Released Album by Ezza of Choom Gang

DCWS is excited to present to you, “Luke 9:5”, the newly released album by Ezza (of Choom Gang), which is the Niagara, Ontario recently-graduated Personal Support Worker/rapper's most laser-focused effort to date. The focus on “Luke 9:5” is on spinning spellbinding narratives with witty lyricism over classic east-coast...
MUSIC
#College Student#Chinese#Ipeiqi#Techno House#Wheel Of Life
dopecausewesaid.com

Alt-Pop Duo DBMK Drop Their Brand New Single "Chains"

DBMK - the Nashville-based alt-pop project of Kyle Knudsen (vocals) and Colton Ward (drums) - share their new single “Chains.”. On “Chains," DBMK deliver a message of hope for a generation who feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders. “We’re a generation facing what feels like another apocalypse at the start of every day and live on the cliche ‘we’re here not for a long time, but a good time,’” the duo explain. “But while this may be true, we don’t have to spend that time alone and we can even dress up and make it a party along the way.” Delivering brutal honesty through driving drums and soaring vocals, DBMK find a way to turn the truth into something you can sing along to without fear.
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

singer-producer dvr's ‘dirty tapes’ EP is our current obsession

This week, we've got new music from rising singer-producer dvr, whose dirty tapes EP is out today. It's the Scotland-born artist's debut on the XL Recordings label, and it's definitely our current obsession. The project explores the ups and downs of teenage life with a unique blend of entrancing lyricism and overcast instrumentation, including a collaboration with Kenny Beats.
MUSIC
upsetmagazine.com

Knuckle Puck have unveiled a new five-track EP, 'Disposable Life'

Knuckle Puck have announced a new five-track release, 'Disposable Life'. With the EP due on 4th February, the news arrives alongside new single 'Gasoline' and ahead of their May-June UK tour. Vocalist Joe Taylor says of the project: “It feels like we’re kind of rebooting Knuckle Puck. Making this music...
MUSIC
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES
thexboxhub.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed Announces Design Battle Contest

Just announced is an awesome new competition from Mattel and Milestone games in their surprisingly good arcade racer Hot Wheels Unleashed. The Hot Wheels Unleashed Design Battle is a chance for you, yes you, to create your own real-life Hot Wheels car. Starting today 14th January and lasting a month...
VIDEO GAMES
papermag.com

Thierry Mugler Dies at 73

The world of fashion has lost another one of its greatest icons. French designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away. He was 73 years old. On Sunday evening, a black square was posted on the designer's Instagram. The caption read, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." No details regarding the cause of death were immediately revealed to the public.
BEAUTY & FASHION
trueachievements.com

Hot Wheels Unleashed meets SpongeBob in a new event

Hot Wheels Unleashed is introducing our favourite porous sea critter during the SpongeBob Racing Season, which runs through March 29th and includes six new vehicles, basement customisation items, and more. Whether it's his melodic laugh, extreme smarts, or fantastic choice in friends, it's very hard not to like SpongeBob SquarePants...
CARS
Complex

Kanye Tells Paparazzi He Wants a Percentage of the Money They Make Off His Image

Purported billionaire Kanye West wants a cut of the paparazzi’s earnings. The 44-year-old artist explained his stance Saturday during a run-in with photographers in Miami. Ye told the pap he wanted celebrities to take more control of their likeness—and one way to do this was by ensuring each star received a percentage of the money made from paparazzi photos and interviews.
CELEBRITIES

