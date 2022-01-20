Chinese Producer IPeiqi Unleashes His Second Visionary EP "Wheel of Life" on Monstercat

DBMK - the Nashville-based alt-pop project of Kyle Knudsen (vocals) and Colton Ward (drums) - share their new single “Chains.”. On “Chains," DBMK deliver a message of hope for a generation who feel like the weight of the world is on their shoulders. “We’re a generation facing what feels like another apocalypse at the start of every day and live on the cliche ‘we’re here not for a long time, but a good time,’” the duo explain. “But while this may be true, we don’t have to spend that time alone and we can even dress up and make it a party along the way.” Delivering brutal honesty through driving drums and soaring vocals, DBMK find a way to turn the truth into something you can sing along to without fear.

MUSIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO