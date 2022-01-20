Chinese Producer IPeiqi Unleashes His Second Visionary EP "Wheel of Life" on Monstercat

UK-based producer and melodic house tastemaker, Glaue returned to Monstercat with his mesmerizing seven-track EP, ‘Dream On.’ Each song is a perfect combination of live instrumentation and electronic elements. The title track, “Dream On” introduces a lighthearted energy to the package with vibrant synths, plucked guitar leads, and warm pads immersing listeners in waves of soothing sounds. Inspired by some of his fond childhood memories, Glaue channels his emotions into “Everything Changes,” as the lyrics take the shape of a message he wished his mother would have given him before she fell victim to cancer. Supported by a host of beautiful extended mixes, ‘Dream On’ takes listeners on an ethereal journey through Glaue’s cerebral creations and masterfully crafted soundscapes.
