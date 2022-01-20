ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Garbine Muguruza and Anette Kontaveit exit second round of Australian Open

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgR3Y_0dqbkfRs00

The women’s Australian Open draw was shaken up by second-round defeats for Garbine Muguruza and Anett Kontaveit but Aryna Sabalenka survived despite more serving woes.

The first three days saw very few upsets but Thursday began with a bang as third seed Muguruza lost 6-3 6-3 to French veteran Alize Cornet while sixth seed Kontaveit was toppled 6-2 6-4 by Danish teenager Clara Tauson.

Both were among the title favourites having finished last season very strongly.

Muguruza, the beaten finalist here two years ago, won the WTA Finals in November but her preparation for the new season was disrupted when all her coaching team contracted Covid-19.

“It’s a tough day,” said the Spaniard. “I didn’t feel at all my game. My serve wasn’t there. I think my shots weren’t there also. Tactically I think I wasn’t doing the right decisions either. On top of that she played very well, very solid game. I think she plays better when she’s playing against top players.”

Cornet, 31, has pulled off a number of upsets in her career and reached the fourth round at all of the slams.

She said: “I think today the key was that I’m telling myself that I’m playing probably my last year. I’m not sure yet. When I stepped on the court, I was like, ‘You know what, just enjoy the moment because you don’t know if you’re going to come back’.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7PeX_0dqbkfRs00

Tauson is at the other end of her career and is making her main draw debut in Melbourne having won the junior title three years ago.

The 19-year-old is already a top-40 player and was superb on Margaret Court Arena against a player in Kontaveit who surged into the top 10 at the end of last season.

“Today we had a plan that I didn’t really follow because I felt really good out there, so I went for everything in my shots,” said Tauson.

“It’s the first time I’m in the third round of a slam. Playing a player like her to reach it, it’s a really big achievement for me. Obviously it was one of the things I really wanted to do, to beat the good players in the bigger tournaments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0FeT_0dqbkfRs00

Tauson showed her potential by pushing Ashleigh Barty at the US Open last summer, and she added: “I had a little talk with my coach right before the match where we talked about I have to go in believing I could win this match.

“Last year I don’t think I really believed that I could beat those players. I think that really helped me a lot today. Even in some of the difficult moments, I believed that I could win.”

Sabalenka lost her opening two matches of the season amid a plethora of double faults and, four matches into 2022, her tally now stands at 70.

She sent down 19 against China’s Wang Xinyu on Thursday, including six in the opening game, but came from a set down to claim a 1-6 6-4 6-2 victory.

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek has had a much easier time of things so far and she eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Rebecca Peterson but it was the end of the road in singles for Australian veteran Sam Stosur, who was beaten 6-2 6-2 by 10th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, will only play doubles after this tournament.

She said: “It was a good match. I actually feel like I played pretty well, so I’m happy with the fact that that was the last one. I still feel good about what I was able to do out there. Pavs was just too good.

“I think from that aspect, it was nice to finish against someone like her. To finish with someone you know and really respect as a person and player, that was I guess a perfect ending. So I’m very happy.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal reaches Australian Open quarters but Alexander Zverev suffers loss

Rafael Nadal survived the longest tie-break of his career to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals – and then saw Alexander Zverev taken out of his path.Nadal would have expected to have to get past the third seed to reach the last four but Zverev’s underachievement at the grand slams went on as he was beaten in straight sets by Denis Shapovalov.Nadal was up against veteran Frenchman Adrian Mannarino and the match was all-but decided in an epic first-set tie-break lasting nearly half an hour.Mannarino had four set points before Nadal finally took it 16-14 on his seventh chance thanks...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios claims he was threatened by opponents’ coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.Kyrgios and his good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled off one of the results of the tournament so far by defeating top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the second round of the men’s doubles.It was another raucous atmosphere but the flash point appears to have been when Kyrgios hit one of the Croatian duo with the ball.😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: “Just letting you...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#French#Danish#Alizecornet#Spaniard#Margaret Court Arena
The Independent

Ashleigh Barty keeps home hopes high – day seven at the Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty is three wins away from ending Australia’s long wait for a home singles champion after beating Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round.Victoria Azarenka’s defeat by Barbora Krejcikova means there is guaranteed to be a new champion, with Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula also making it through.Rafael Nadal marched on in the men’s singles, winning a 30-point tie-break to set up victory over Adrian Mannarino, and he will next face Denis Shapovalov who upset third seed Alexander Zverev.Picture of the dayStat of the dayBreaking new groundTwo historic milestones in the #AusOpen juniors today: 🇮🇷 Meshkatolzahra Safi became the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis reach Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares’ Australian Open hopes ended in the third round of the men’s doubles but Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis continued their crowd-pleasing run.Kyrgios and Kokkinakis caused one of the upsets of the tournament in the previous round by taking out top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with Kyrgios then accusing the coach and trainer of the Croatians of threatening him.There was another packed crowd and lively atmosphere on Kia Arena as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who were Wimbledon junior doubles champions in 2013, took on Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Ecuador’s Gonzalo Escobar.And the Australians came...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev, Tsitsipas march into last 16 as Halep fires warning

World number two and title favourite Daniil Medvedev won over the Australian Open crowd on Saturday as he eased into the last 16 along with Stefanos Tsitsipas. The fit-again Halep came into the tournament full of confidence after her first title in 16 months earlier this month at a Melbourne warm-up event and was always in charge.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
China
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Can Anisimova be Barty-pooper? Nadal eyes Zverev quarter-final

Giant-killer Amanda Anisimova, fresh from knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka, will have world number one Ashleigh Barty in her sights when the Australian Open hits the last-16 stage on Sunday. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who says he is having "a very special week" after coming back from an injury-ravaged 2021, is one win away from the men's quarter-finals and a potential last-eight showdown with world number three Alexander Zverev. But the whole of Australia will be watching their idol Barty to see whether she can keep the Melbourne Park party going in search of a maiden triumph to add to her Roland Garros and Wimbledon crowns. The fearless 20-year-old Anisimova will be out to gatecrash the night-time festivities on Rod Laver Arena by claiming another famous win against Barty, who has only dropped eight games as she inches towards a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.
TENNIS
The Independent

Aryna Sabalenka laughs off serving slump to reach Australian Open fourth round

Aryna Sabalenka was able to laugh about her service struggles after battling through to the fourth round of the Australian Open.The world number two has served 80 double faults during her first five matches of the season but is at least happy that the numbers are heading in the right direction.She said after beating Marketa Vondrousova 4-6 6-3 6-1: “I’m really happy right now, and mostly really happy that I made only 10 double faults.”It's all about taking the positives 😂 @SabalenkaA · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/OJioA8Zmen— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2022Sabalenka has had to come from a set down...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Taylor Fritz result after Daniil Medvedev wins

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as the fourth round comes to a close at Melbourne Park. Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the quarter-finals after seeing off Maxime Cressy 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 in a tense match. The US Open champion was left flustered by Cressy’s serve and volley style in a dramatic third set but eventually converted a break point late on in the fourth to set up a meeting with Felix Auger-Aliassime, who outlasted veteran Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4). There was a significant upset earlier in the day as Alize Cornet defeat former world...
TENNIS
AFP

Cornet upsets Halep in brutal heat to make Slam quarter on 63rd attempt

Unseeded French veteran Alize Cornet upset Simona Halep at the Australian Open in brutal heat Monday to make her first Grand Slam quarter-final on her 63rd attempt. Both players struggled as the temperatures hit 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) on Rod Laver Arena, but it was the 32-year-old who prevailed 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a gruelling 2hr 33min. She will now play 27th-seeded Danielle Collins for a place in the semis after the American outlasted Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a near three-hour epic. The breakthrough has been a long time coming for Cornet, who made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open in 2005 but had never been past the fourth round before.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“It’s not a disappointment to me!” Mats Wilander applauds Emma Raducanu’s fighting spirit following her second round exit at the Australian Open 2022

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu crashed out of the Australian Open 2022, following her shocking loss to Danka Kovinic in the second round. After her surprise win at Flushing Meadows last year, Raducanu has been in poor form and won only 3 matches since then. In the first round of the Australian Open, the Brit had to battle hard to win against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

452K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy