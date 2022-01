PHILADELPHIA — Just when it seemed like the hockey gods couldn’t make things worse for the Flyers, somehow they found a way. Down by three goals to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday through two periods, interim coach Mike Yeo and the Flyers learned that winger Wade Allison — who was making his season debut after rehabbing ankle and elbow injuries over the past four months — wouldn’t return to the game with a lower-body injury. Late in the third period, winger Zack MacEwen hobbled off the ice and down the tunnel after a collision with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO