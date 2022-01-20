Star Wars: 'The Book of Boba Fett' Chapter 4 Comes Up Short

The Book of Boba Fett Star Sophie Thatcher Reacts To Her Star Wars Debut. There were a lot of new and exciting actors in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett. The third episode titled, "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" featured an appearance by Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper, Stephen Root as Lortha Peel, and also a hidden cameo by Amy Sedaris’ The Mandalorian character, Pelli Motto. If you have been watching Showtime’s latest hit series called, Yellowjackets, you’ll also recognize the actress Sophie Thatcher, who played Drash, the lead member of the street gang who teams up with Boba Fett. A lot of Yellowjackets fans took to social media yesterday to celebrate the actress’s Star Wars debut, but they’re not the only ones. Sophie Thatcher also shared some photos on Instagram in honor of The Book of Boba Fett.
