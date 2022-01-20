Star Wars: 'The Book of Boba Fett' Chapter 4 Comes Up Short

Many Star Wars fans, especially those who have kept their eyes on the world of animation, know quite well how talented of a storyteller Dave Filoni has proven himself to be over the years, with the upcoming Episode 6 of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett confirmed to be co-written by Filoni alongside Jon Favreau. Audiences have known that Filoni has been contributing to the series in a number of ways from a number of perspectives, but some fans will surely wonder if Filoni's direct involvement with the episode could be related to the inclusion of characters he helped create in previous projects. Given the crossover nature of the entire Star Wars galaxy, we're sure some fans are hoping this could mean an appearance by Ahsoka Tano or the bounty hunter Cad Bane, both of which were important figures in Filoni-developed series.

