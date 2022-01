The Las Vegas Raiders must decide whether or not they should extend Derek Carr for the long-term or move on from him at this point. After years of speculation and rumors, the time has finally come for the Las Vegas Raiders to decide what they want to do with Derek Carr in the long term. Carr has been the starter for this franchise for eight seasons, and while he has set a bunch of organizational records, the wins have not come with his personal successes.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO