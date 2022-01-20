ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alstom shares whipsaw after mixed quarterly update

By Sarah Morland, Olivier Sorgho
 3 days ago
A logo of the Alstom is seen before the the news conference to present the company's full year to end-March 2015/16 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Jan 20 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom's shares had a rocky morning on Thursday, after its quarterly update on sales and orders sparked a mixed response from traders and financial analysts.

The stock initially climbed over 3% before plummeting to trade down 5% and trigger an automatic dealing suspension on Euronext Paris, as investors sold off holdings built up during a strong rally at the turn of the year.

Alstom reported higher sales and orders for October-December, its fiscal third quarter, fuelled by growth in Europe and bigger market clout thanks to its acquisition of Bombardier's rail unit a year ago.

However, finance chief Laurent Martinez told analysts the level of sales earning no margin would remain the same over the second half of its fiscal year and into the next as it works through a backlog of unprofitable business.

"The shares started moving within minutes of that comment," said Redburn analyst James Moore, who believes the market will now adjust its profit expectations for the near future.

Alstom confirmed all its financial targets, including a return to a positive-free cash flow over October to March, after first-half outflows reached nearly 1.5 billion euros.

It had previously feared an even higher outflow after marking up provisions for integrating some challenging projects it inherited from Bombardier.

The 5.5 billion-euro acquisition, which is approaching its one-year anniversary, should make the group the world's second-biggest player in its sector behind China's CRRC (601766.SS).

Alstom said the integration was on track and indicated it would not need to take further provisions.

The company, which makes trains and signalling systems for urban and regional rail networks, reported third-quarter sales of 3.92 billion euros ($4.45 billion), up 6% on a proforma basis. Orders were up 5% on the same basis to 4.58 billion.

The stock was down 1.3% at 1310 GMT.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)

Reporting by Sarah Morland and Olivier Sorgho Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

LIVE MARKETS Many shades of market stress

Jan 24 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. MANY SHADES OF MARKET STRESS (1018 GMT) There was very little doubt early this morning that this session would start in the red...
STOCKS
UniCredit shares rise as prospects of Russian deal fade

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit (CRDI.MI) rose in early trade on Monday as investors welcomed the dimming chances of a deal involving bailed-out Russian lender Otkritie Bank. UniCredit had accessed Otkritie's books earlier this month to check whether it could be interested in parts...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slipped 1.85% to $296.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $53.64 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

