As a small business, money matters, you don’t have large sums of money swirling around in various investments and funds: you just have your business bank account, through which all of your incomings pass and all your outgoings leave. So managing your money effectively is a huge part of what makes your business successful – and mismanagement can cause your business to go into debt and even to fold. This article addresses how your firm can manage money better, making use of financial advisors, technology, and other tips offered by small business leaders.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO