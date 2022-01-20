[SHOT 2022] Daniel Defense RIS III Handguard + Shortened Delta 5

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have an Evans repeating rifle which was an absolute powerhouse of a rifle in its time. It was also fairly expensive and used proprietary ammunition which are factors in its downfall. The Evans Repeating rifle used a chunk cartridge called the .44 Evans and it was no wimp. The thing that adds to the credibility of both the rifle and its cartridge is that it could hold around 28 to 34 rounds of said ammunition. This would demand absolute dominance in a firefight of the old west. It used a helical tubular magazine that extends through the stock sort of like later 22 rifles or even the Spencer rifles. Even though the Evans rifles would have fantastical endorsements from men of the west such as Buffalo Bill Cody it was all for not since Winchester was the top dog in terms of repeating rifles and with John Browning on their side there was no contest.

