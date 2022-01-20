ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[SHOT 2022] TFBTV – Bushmaster BA-30 Bolt Action AR-10

By Adam Scepaniak
AllOutdoor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves is at Bushmaster to talk about the new .308 bolt action AR-10 known as the Bushmaster BA-30. Check today’s video for details on this new uncommonly-configured AR-10. ««« GUN...

AllOutdoor.com

TFBTV – What is the New .30 Super Carry and is it a Big Deal?

In this episode of TFBTV, James Reeves looks at Federal’s new .30 Super Carry round. Federal promises that the .30 Super Carry will give you the same power and performance as 9mm in a smaller package, meaning you can hold about 20% more ammunition. Is this true? We take a look at the information we have about this caliber before it is released on January 17, and we talk about new pistols from Nighthawk and Smith & Wesson that are already on the way for this caliber.
TV & VIDEOS
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Henri & Nicolas Pieper BD Pistol – The First Real Pocket Pistols

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here, we have an impressively modern pocket pistol in the form of a Pieper BD. The Piepers were a family of gunmakers back in the late 1890s who very early on specialized in pocket-sized handguns. After John Browning’s revolutionary Model of 1899 and 1900 burst onto the scene it was not long before the Pieper family made use of the especially modern take on handguns. This particular Model BD is fitted with an extended magazine that also acts as a grip extension which is amazingly noteworthy considering any handgun of the time with an extended magazine would be just that. No ergonomics or elongated grip texture.
JOHN BROWNING
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Evans New Model Lever Action Carbine – 1800s Firepower

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have an Evans repeating rifle which was an absolute powerhouse of a rifle in its time. It was also fairly expensive and used proprietary ammunition which are factors in its downfall. The Evans Repeating rifle used a chunk cartridge called the .44 Evans and it was no wimp. The thing that adds to the credibility of both the rifle and its cartridge is that it could hold around 28 to 34 rounds of said ammunition. This would demand absolute dominance in a firefight of the old west. It used a helical tubular magazine that extends through the stock sort of like later 22 rifles or even the Spencer rifles. Even though the Evans rifles would have fantastical endorsements from men of the west such as Buffalo Bill Cody it was all for not since Winchester was the top dog in terms of repeating rifles and with John Browning on their side there was no contest.
POLITICS
BGR.com

The crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $32 today

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection Camera Rating: 4 Stars WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible App on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection.HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in MP4 format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640×480, 1280 x 720 , 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon (promo code 8NQ4UAFS) $49.99 $31.99 Buy from Walmart $47.09 Unless you’re...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ba 30#Bolt Action#Tfbtv#Bushmaster#Patreon#Subscribestar
AllOutdoor.com

The Path Less Traveled #043: Top 3 Camping Knives – SHOT Show 2022

There are so many vendors to chose from, it was difficult to choose my top 3 camping knives from SHOT Show 2022. With this in mind, I decided to go with a goldilocks-style price tier from low to high. Don’t forget that I have a strong desire for things that are lightweight! Take a look at what I think would fit the best for those going out on a multi-day hike, an overnight in the woods, or glamping with buddies in your Airstream!
BEAUTY & FASHION
lrmonline.com

A Shot Through The Wall | Aimee Long Interview [Exclusive]

With every police shooting, it’s not just a black and blue issue—it is more of a grey issue. In A Shot Through The Wall, the fictional film explores a policeman’s story as he navigates through the consequences of an accidental shooting that affects his career and family life.
MOVIES
AllOutdoor.com

AllOutdoor Review: Maven C.2 Binocular In 10x28mm

Some of you will remember the Maven B series that Nick C. and I reviewed here and on TFB (links below). The B series binoculars are Maven’s flagship line, and with that comes a price tag not all can afford. Maven’s C series is much lighter on the wallet while still boasting Extra Low-Dispersion (ED) Glass. After seeing my previous review, they offered for me to test out a model from their C Series, and I think I have an addiction to binoculars, so I was happy to check them out. Let’s see how the Maven C.2 binocular in 10x28mm fared.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Daniel Mac, Star of Viral ‘What Do You Do for a Living?’ TikTok Series, Signs With CAA

Daniel MacDonald, the creator known online as Daniel Mac who shot to fame on TikTok by asking luxury auto owners and celebrities “What do you do for a living?”, has signed with CAA for representation. MacDonald is one of the largest automotive and entrepreneurial content creators on TikTok, having amassed an audience of more than 12.4 million followers just one year after joining the platform. He has a 1.6 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million subs for his YouTube channel and 1.2 million on Snapchat. Daniel Mac’s most popular videos on YouTube are one in which a “complete stranger” lets him party...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
